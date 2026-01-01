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Kinoafisha Films La Traviata La Traviata, 1983 Screening times in Almaty 6 May 2026

La Traviata Showtimes – 6 May 2026 Screenings in Almaty

Tickets
All about film
Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from
Started 20:50 from
Tickets Available 20:50 from
Low price 20:50 from
Kinopark 11 Esentai IMAX
Baykonur
2D
19:00 from
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