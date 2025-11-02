Menu
Kinoafisha
Almaty, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Legends of the Fall
Legends of the Fall, 1994 Screening times in Almaty
2 November 2025
Legends of the Fall Showtimes – 2 November 2025 Screenings in Almaty
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Similar
Quotes
All about film
Sun
2
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
How do I book tickets for Legends of the Fall?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from
Started
20:50
from
Tickets Available
20:50
from
Low price
20:50
from
OPEN CINEMA ALMATY
g. Almaty, ul. Zhandosova 58/1, 3 etazh (vhod so storony Aymanova)
2D
19:15
from
Now Playing
New Releases
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Shell
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree