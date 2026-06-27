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Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
28 June 2026
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe
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27
Tomorrow
28
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KZ
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
11:10
from 2700 ₸
12:00
from 2700 ₸
12:50
from 2700 ₸
14:40
from 3100 ₸
15:30
from 3100 ₸
16:30
from 3100 ₸
17:20
from 3100 ₸
18:20
from 3500 ₸
19:10
from 3500 ₸
20:10
from 3500 ₸
21:00
from 3500 ₸
21:30
from 3500 ₸
22:00
from 3500 ₸
23:00
from 3500 ₸
00:00
from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KZ
11:30
from 2400 ₸
13:20
from 2400 ₸
15:10
from 2800 ₸
16:30
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
18:20
from 3200 ₸
19:00
from 3200 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 3200 ₸
00:30
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:40
from 2400 ₸
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:00
from 2800 ₸
15:40
from 2800 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
19:00
from 3200 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
00:20
from 2800 ₸
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