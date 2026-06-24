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Kinoafisha Films Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 27 June 2026

Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy Showtimes – 27 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about film
Today 24 Tomorrow 25 Sat 27
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KZ
11:30 from 2400 ₸ 13:20 from 2400 ₸ 15:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:00 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸
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