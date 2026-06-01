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Kinoafisha Films Papasynyn qyzy Papasynyn qyzy, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 28 June 2026

Papasynyn qyzy Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about film
Tomorrow 28
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Papasynyn qyzy? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
13:20 from 1700 ₸ 17:20 from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KZ
12:30 from 1700 ₸ 15:40 from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
14:10 from 1700 ₸ 17:50 from 1700 ₸
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