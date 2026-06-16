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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
19 June 2026
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 19 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
13:50
from 1700 ₸
18:50
from 1700 ₸
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