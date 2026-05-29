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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 30 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 30 May 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about film
Today 29 Tomorrow 30
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
12:20 from 2700 ₸ 14:10 from 3100 ₸ 16:00 from 3100 ₸ 19:40 from 3500 ₸ 22:20 from 3500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KZ
12:40 from 2400 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:10 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
18:20 from 3200 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:10 from 2800 ₸
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