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Kinoafisha Films Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 5 May 2026

Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz Showtimes – 5 May 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

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Today 4 Tomorrow 5
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
10:20 from 1700 ₸ 12:20 from 1700 ₸ 14:20 from 1700 ₸ 18:00 from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KZ
14:30 from 1700 ₸ 18:50 from 1700 ₸ 20:30 from 1700 ₸ 23:20 from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
12:10 from 1700 ₸ 14:20 from 1700 ₸ 16:30 from 1700 ₸
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