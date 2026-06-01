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Kinoafisha Films Passenger Passenger, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 2 June 2026

Passenger Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
14:50 from 1700 ₸ 16:50 from 1700 ₸ 23:20 from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:20 from 1700 ₸ 11:50 from 1700 ₸ 22:10 from 1700 ₸ 00:00 from 1700 ₸
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Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
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In the Grey
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Passenger
Passenger
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