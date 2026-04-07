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Kinoafisha Films Taptym-au seni 3 Taptym-au seni 3, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 8 April 2026

Taptym-au seni 3 Showtimes – 8 April 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about film
Today 7 Tomorrow 8
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
10:30 from 2200 ₸ 12:10 from 2200 ₸ 14:00 from 2300 ₸ 18:10 from 2500 ₸ 20:10 from 2500 ₸ 21:00 from 2500 ₸ 22:00 from 2500 ₸ 23:00 from 2500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, KZ
10:40 from 1900 ₸ 12:30 from 1900 ₸ 14:20 from 2100 ₸ 16:10 from 2100 ₸ 18:00 from 2300 ₸ 19:50 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 23:40 from 2100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
11:20 from 1900 ₸ 12:20 from 1900 ₸ 13:10 from 1900 ₸ 14:10 from 2100 ₸ 15:00 from 2100 ₸ 16:00 from 2100 ₸ 16:50 from 2100 ₸ 17:50 from 2100 ₸ 18:40 from 2300 ₸ 19:40 from 2300 ₸ 20:30 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 22:20 from 2300 ₸ 23:40 from 2100 ₸
Lokomotiv g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, KZ
14:00 from 2000 ₸ 18:00 from 2000 ₸
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