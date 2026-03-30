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Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
31 March 2026
Erekshe Showtimes – 31 March 2026 Screenings in Aktobe
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
11:30
from 2200 ₸
12:20
from 2200 ₸
13:30
from 2200 ₸
14:10
from 2300 ₸
16:00
from 2300 ₸
17:50
from 2300 ₸
19:40
from 2500 ₸
21:30
from 2500 ₸
22:20
from 2500 ₸
23:20
from 2500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
10:50
from 1700 ₸
12:40
from 1700 ₸
14:30
from 1700 ₸
16:20
from 1700 ₸
18:10
from 1700 ₸
20:00
from 1700 ₸
21:50
from 1700 ₸
23:40
from 1700 ₸
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