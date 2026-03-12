Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
All about film
Today 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Chernyy dvor v kino? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
19:00 from 3500 ₸ 20:10 from 3500 ₸ 21:30 from 3500 ₸ 00:00 from 3100 ₸
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Abay bol
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Reminders of Him
Reminders of Him
2026, USA, Romantic
Mama
Mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Huntington
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
Stitches
Stitches
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more