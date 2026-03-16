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Kinoafisha Films Ol sen emes Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 17 March 2026

Ol sen emes Showtimes – 17 March 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
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Today 16 Tomorrow 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lokomotiv g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, KZ
09:30 from 2000 ₸ 10:45 from 2000 ₸
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