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Kinoafisha Films Handbok för superhjältar Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe

Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 9
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Handbok för superhjältar? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
13:00 from 2400 ₸ 14:50 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:10 from 3200 ₸
Lokomotiv g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, RU
14:00 from 2000 ₸
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