Films
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
25 January 2026
Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 25 January 2026 Screenings in Aktobe
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KZ
10:40
from 2700 ₸
12:00
from 2700 ₸
13:40
from 2700 ₸
15:20
from 3100 ₸
16:10
from 3100 ₸
17:00
from 3100 ₸
18:40
from 3500 ₸
19:40
from 3500 ₸
20:30
from 3500 ₸
21:20
from 3500 ₸
22:20
from 3500 ₸
23:10
from 3500 ₸
00:00
from 3100 ₸
Lokomotiv
g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, KZ
20:30
from 2500 ₸
