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Evolution
Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
17 June 2026
Evolution Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Evolution?
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
10:30
from 2200 ₸
10:50
from 2200 ₸
13:00
from 2200 ₸
14:50
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
11:50
from 1900 ₸
14:30
from 2100 ₸
16:30
from 2100 ₸
20:10
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
11:00
from 1900 ₸
13:00
from 1900 ₸
15:00
from 2100 ₸
17:00
from 2100 ₸
19:00
from 2300 ₸
Lokomotiv
g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, RU
10:00
from 2000 ₸
14:00
from 2000 ₸
18:00
from 2000 ₸
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