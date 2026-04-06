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Woodwalkers 2
Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Woodwalkers 2, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:00
from 2100 ₸
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