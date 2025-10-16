Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktobe, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
16
Tomorrow
17
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, KK
21:20
from 3700 ₸
2D, KZ
22:10
from 3500 ₸
00:10
from 3100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Black Phone 2
2025, USA, Horror
Tron 3
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ice Fall
2025, USA, Thriller
Good Boy
2025, USA, Horror, Thriller
Sketch
2024, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
Bone Lake
2024, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Smart Rabbit Momo: The Big Chase
2025, Turkey, Animation
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree