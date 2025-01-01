Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktobe, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Problem with People
The Problem with People, 2024 Screening times in Aktobe
The Problem with People, 2024 Screening times in Aktobe
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Qaitadan
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
One Battle After Another
2025, USA, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Әмеңгер. Ағама аманат
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Junglilau
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Жұмбақ қыз
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Agent & Irbis
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy, Action
Hell House LLC: Lineage
2025, USA, Horror
Zhas emes zhubaylar
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Afterburn
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Action
Қолыңнан келсе алып қаш
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree