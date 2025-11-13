Menu
Films
Traumatika
Traumatika, 2024 Screening times in Aktobe
All about film
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
18:50
from 3500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Traumatika
2024, USA, Horror
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bear Claw Camp
2025, Portugal / Spain, Adventure, Comedy, Family
