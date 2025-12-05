Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktobe, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
5
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for A Mouse Hunt for Christmas?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
10:20
from 2700 ₸
12:40
from 2700 ₸
Lokomotiv
g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, RU
12:00
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
No Other Choice
2025, South Korea / France, Comedy, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree