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The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
30 April 2026
The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Aktobe
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Thu
30
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RU
Group Screenings
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
12:40
from 2700 ₸
14:50
from 3100 ₸
17:10
from 3100 ₸
19:30
from 3500 ₸
21:50
from 3500 ₸
00:10
from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
19:00
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
20:20
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 2800 ₸
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