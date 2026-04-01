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Kinoafisha Films The Devil Wears Prada 2 The Devil Wears Prada 2, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 30 April 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about film
Thu 30
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
12:40 from 2700 ₸ 14:50 from 3100 ₸ 17:10 from 3100 ₸ 19:30 from 3500 ₸ 21:50 from 3500 ₸ 00:10 from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
19:00 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
20:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 2800 ₸
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