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Kinoafisha Films The Backrooms The Backrooms, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 7 June 2026

The Backrooms Showtimes – 7 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

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Today 6 Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
16:20 from 3100 ₸ 18:20 from 3500 ₸ 19:30 from 2500 ₸ 20:20 from 3500 ₸ 21:30 from 3500 ₸ 22:30 from 3500 ₸ 00:30 from 3100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
14:50 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:20 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
15:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:00 from 3200 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:40 from 2800 ₸
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