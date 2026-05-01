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Hoppers
Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
2 May 2026
Hoppers Showtimes – 2 May 2026 Screenings in Aktobe
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
13:00
from 1900 ₸
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