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Kinoafisha Films Hoppers Hoppers, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 31 March 2026

Hoppers Showtimes – 31 March 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 30 Tomorrow 31
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
10:50 from 2200 ₸ 12:40 from 2200 ₸ 14:40 from 2300 ₸ 16:00 from 2300 ₸ 18:00 from 2500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:50 from 1700 ₸ 12:50 from 1700 ₸ 15:10 from 1700 ₸ 17:10 from 1700 ₸ 19:10 from 1700 ₸
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