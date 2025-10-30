Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Shell Shell, 2024 Screening times in Aktobe

Shell, 2024 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
All about film
Today 30 Tomorrow 31
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Shell? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
21:30 from 3500 ₸
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Ыстық ұя
Ыстық ұя
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Akennin balasy
Akennin balasy
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Synyptas
Synyptas
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Baqyt qushagynda
Baqyt qushagynda
2025, Kazakhstan, Musical
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
Nazad v 90-ye. Men oralam
2025, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Kapitan Baytasov
Kapitan Baytasov
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Truce
The Truce
2025, Spain / Kazakhstan, Drama
Bolgan oqiga
Bolgan oqiga
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
The New Little Mermaid: Ocean Girl
2021, China, Animation
Save the Green Planet
Save the Green Planet
2025, South Korea, Comedy, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more