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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 12 May 2026

Gruzovichki Showtimes – 12 May 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 12
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
10:40 from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
10:40 from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:50 from 1700 ₸ 12:30 from 1700 ₸
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