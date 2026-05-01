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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 10 May 2026

Gruzovichki Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 8 Sat 9 Sun 10
Format
Group Screenings
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Lokomotiv g. Aktobe, ul. Sh.Ualihanova, 35
2D, RU
11:30 from 2000 ₸
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