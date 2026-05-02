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Kinoafisha Films Gruzovichki Gruzovichki, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 3 May 2026

Gruzovichki Showtimes – 3 May 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 2 Tomorrow 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
17:00 from 2800 ₸
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