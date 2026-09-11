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Kinoafisha Films Practical Magic 2 Showtimes for Practical Magic 2 (2026) in Aktobe today

Showtimes for Practical Magic 2 (2026) in Aktobe today

Practical Magic 2
Practical Magic 2 Romantic, Fantasy 2026 / USA
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Today 11 Tomorrow 12
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for Practical Magic 2 in Aktobe on 11 September 2026
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
14:10 from 3200 ₸ 16:30 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3600 ₸ 23:00 from 3600 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
11:20 from 2500 ₸ 16:20 from 2900 ₸ 21:10 from 3300 ₸ 23:30 from 3300 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:40 from 2500 ₸ 12:50 from 2500 ₸ 14:40 from 2900 ₸ 18:40 from 3300 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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