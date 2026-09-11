Showtimes for Practical Magic 2 in Aktobe on 11 September 2026 Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe» 2D, RU 14:10 from 3200 ₸ 16:30 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3600 ₸ 23:00 from 3600 ₸ Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh 2D, RU 11:20 from 2500 ₸ 16:20 from 2900 ₸ 21:10 from 3300 ₸ 23:30 from 3300 ₸ Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh 2D, RU 10:40 from 2500 ₸ 12:50 from 2500 ₸ 14:40 from 2900 ₸ 18:40 from 3300 ₸