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The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
2 June 2026
The Mandalorian & Grogu Showtimes – 2 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe
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How do I book tickets for The Mandalorian & Grogu?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, EN
13:30
from 1700 ₸
2D, RU
10:40
from 1700 ₸
11:00
from 1700 ₸
16:10
from 1700 ₸
18:40
from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:10
from 1700 ₸
10:40
from 1700 ₸
13:00
from 1700 ₸
15:20
from 1700 ₸
17:30
from 1700 ₸
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