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Kinoafisha Films The Dreadful The Dreadful, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 16 June 2026

The Dreadful Showtimes – 16 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

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Today 16
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
10:10 from 1700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
10:00 from 1700 ₸
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