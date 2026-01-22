Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktobe, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Mercy
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Mercy, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
All about film
Today
22
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Mercy?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
15:50
from 3100 ₸
17:50
from 3100 ₸
20:10
from 3500 ₸
00:00
from 3100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Taube
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Zhalmauyz Kempir
2026, Kazakhstan, Horror
Mercy
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Fleak
2025, Finland / France / Malaysia / Poland, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Акыркы дем
2025, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree