Showtimes for In the Hand of Dante in Aktobe on 9 July 2026 Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe» 2D, RU 20:50 from 3500 ₸ 21:50 from 3500 ₸ 23:00 from 3500 ₸ Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh 2D, RU 18:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh 2D, RU 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:10 from 2800 ₸