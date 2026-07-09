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Kinoafisha Films In the Hand of Dante Showtimes for In the Hand of Dante (2025) in Aktobe today

Showtimes for In the Hand of Dante (2025) in Aktobe today

In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante Drama 2025 / Italy
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Today 9
Format
Group Screenings

Showtimes for In the Hand of Dante in Aktobe on 9 July 2026
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
20:50 from 3500 ₸ 21:50 from 3500 ₸ 23:00 from 3500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
18:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
21:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:10 from 2800 ₸
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
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