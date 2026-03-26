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Kinoafisha Films Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe

Tickets
All about animated film
Today 26 Tomorrow 27
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
15:40 from 2800 ₸
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