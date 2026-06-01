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Kinoafisha Films Michael Michael, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 24 June 2026

Michael Showtimes – 24 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

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All about film
Tomorrow 24
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
13:10 from 2200 ₸ 17:20 from 2300 ₸ 19:50 from 2500 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
21:40 from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
14:10 from 2100 ₸ 19:30 from 2300 ₸
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