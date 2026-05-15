Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Mortal Kombat II Mortal Kombat II, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe 31 May 2026

Mortal Kombat II Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about film
Today 15 Sun 31
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mortal Kombat II? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
14:30 from 2400 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie
2026, Ireland, Comedy, Detective, Action
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Beast
Beast
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Drama, Sport
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
2026, South Korea, Adventure, Animation, Family
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more