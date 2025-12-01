Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Avatar 3 Avatar 3, 2025 Screening times in Aktobe 20 December 2025

Avatar 3 Showtimes – 20 December 2025 Screenings in Aktobe

Tickets
All about film
Thu 18 Fri 19 Sat 20 Sun 21
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Avatar 3? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
12:40 from 3200 ₸ 16:20 from 3600 ₸ 20:00 from 4000 ₸ 23:40 from 3600 ₸
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Auru
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution
2025, Japan, Action, Animation, Fantasy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
A Mouse Hunt for Christmas
2025, Norway, Family, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Bayguys
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Die, My Love
Die, My Love
2025, Canada / USA, Comedy, Drama, Horror
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
2025, USA / Germany / India, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more