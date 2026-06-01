Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktobe, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe, 2026 Screening times in Aktobe
28 June 2026
Masters of the Universe Showtimes – 28 June 2026 Screenings in Aktobe
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Articles
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
28
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Masters of the Universe?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 7 Keruencity
g. Aktobe, ul. M.Mametovoy, 4, TRTs «KeruenCity Aktobe»
2D, RU
10:50
from 2700 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Aktobe Mall
g. Aktobe, pr. Sankibay bytyra 14/1, Aktobe Mall, 2-etazh
2D, RU
15:20
from 2100 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Dalida Plaza
g. Aktobe, TRTs Dalida Plaza, pr. Alii Moldagulovoy 74, 2 etazh
2D, RU
13:50
from 1900 ₸
19:20
from 2300 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree