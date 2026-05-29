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Qut
Qut, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
30 May 2026
Qut Showtimes – 30 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
14:15
from 1200 ₸
17:45
from 1400 ₸
19:10
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
14:35
from 800 ₸
16:05
from 900 ₸
19:20
from 1100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Өч-2: Карындаш
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
2026, Russia, Animation
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scotty
2025, Germany, Adventure, Animation, Family
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