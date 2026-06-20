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Babay
Babay, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
23 June 2026
Babay Showtimes – 23 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
14:50
from 900 ₸
17:00
from 1000 ₸
20:30
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
13:40
from 800 ₸
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