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Kinoafisha Films Babay Babay, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 15 June 2026

Babay Showtimes – 15 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Tomorrow 13 Sun 14 Mon 15 Tue 16 Wed 17
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
14:40 from 800 ₸ 19:00 from 1400 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
15:40 from 900 ₸
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