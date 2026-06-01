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Кассандра
Кассандра, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
22 June 2026
Кассандра Showtimes – 22 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
16:35
from 1900 ₸
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