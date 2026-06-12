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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 15 June 2026

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Showtimes – 15 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
22:05 from 1500 ₸ 23:50 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
16:45 from 1000 ₸ 20:10 from 1100 ₸
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