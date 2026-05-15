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Kinoafisha Films Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika, 2026 Screening times in Aktau

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Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
14:00 from 2800 ₸ 15:40 from 2800 ₸ 17:20 from 2800 ₸ 19:00 from 3200 ₸ 20:40 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
14:40 from 900 ₸ 16:10 from 1000 ₸ 22:15 from 1200 ₸ 23:45 from 1200 ₸
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