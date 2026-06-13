Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 14 June 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
All about film
Today 13 Tomorrow 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hotya by kinoda 4? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
20:25 from 3000 ₸ 00:00 from 3000 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Curly Burly
Curly Burly
2026, Denmark, Animation, Family, Fantasy
Күн батыстан шыққанда
2027, Kazakhstan, Horror
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle
2025, Poland, Adventure, Animation, Family
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Кассандра
Кассандра
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more