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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 31 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Today 30 Tomorrow 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
17:40 from 3000 ₸ 22:00 from 3400 ₸ 23:40 from 3000 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
17:15 from 1400 ₸ 20:25 from 1500 ₸
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