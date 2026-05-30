Menu
Kinoafisha
Aktau, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
31 May 2026
Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 31 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
30
Tomorrow
31
Mon
1
Tue
2
Wed
3
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Hotya by kinoda 4?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park
g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
17:40
from 3000 ₸
22:00
from 3400 ₸
23:40
from 3000 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
17:15
from 1400 ₸
20:25
from 1500 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Koshchey. Tayna zhivoy vody
2026, Russia, Animation
Scotty
2025, Germany, Adventure, Animation, Family
The American Dream
2026, France / Canada, Comedy, Sport, Biography, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree