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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 20 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 20 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau

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Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Nar Cinema TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, KZ
16:15 from 1000 ₸ 17:45 from 1000 ₸ 19:20 from 1500 ₸ 20:50 from 1500 ₸ 22:20 from 1500 ₸ 23:35 from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, KZ
22:00 from 1200 ₸ 23:35 from 1200 ₸
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