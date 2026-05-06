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Kinoafisha Films Hotya by kinoda 4 Hotya by kinoda 4, 2026 Screening times in Aktau 7 May 2026

Hotya by kinoda 4 Showtimes – 7 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau

Tickets
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Today 6 Tomorrow 7
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Hotya by kinoda 4? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:00 from 1200 ₸ 18:30 from 3000 ₸ 20:05 from 3000 ₸ 22:10 from 3000 ₸ 23:50 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx 7 Saya Park g. Aktau, TRTs Saya Park, mkr. 10, 2 etazh
2D, KZ
15:00 from 3000 ₸ 16:00 from 3000 ₸ 16:40 from 3000 ₸ 17:40 from 3000 ₸ 18:20 from 3400 ₸ 19:20 from 3400 ₸ 20:00 from 3400 ₸ 21:50 from 3400 ₸ 22:50 from 3400 ₸ 23:40 from 3000 ₸
Kinoplexx Aktau g. Aktau, 16 mkrn, TRK «Aktau»
2D, KZ
15:10 from 2800 ₸ 16:50 from 2800 ₸ 18:30 from 3200 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 2800 ₸
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