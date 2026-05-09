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Qara
Qara, 2026 Screening times in Aktau
10 May 2026
Qara Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Aktau
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Bayterek 3D cinema
g. Aktau, 27 mkrn, TRTs «Bayterek», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:05
from 1200 ₸
11:55
from 1200 ₸
Nar Cinema
TRK Aқ Қala Mall, mikrorayon 29A, 51
2D, RU
16:25
from 1400 ₸
18:05
from 1500 ₸
23:25
from 1500 ₸
Zhalyn 3D Aktau
g. Aktau, 14 mkrn, TRTs «Astana»
2D, RU
18:00
from 1100 ₸
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